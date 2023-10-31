NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for 2023 Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix

The 2023 NASCAR season comes to an end this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series will hold its Championship Race on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with four drivers competing for the title to close out the playoffs.

There will be a full field of drivers competing in the race, but Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron are the four drivers competing for the title. Larson is the favorite to win the title with +150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Byron and Blaney follow at +250 and Bell is +330. Larson doesn’t need to win the race to clinch the title, but he is +165 to win Sunday’s race. Blaney follows at +275, Byron is +320, and Bell is +450. After the four playoff drivers, Kevin Harvick follows at +1500.

This year marks the third straight season the Phoenix race has served as the season finale. Each of the past three seasons, the winner of the Phoenix race also won the title. Last year, it was Joey Logano. In 2021, it was Kyle Larson. In 2020, it was Chase Elliott.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Cup Series Championship Race.