NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for 2023 Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix

We go over the opening odds for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, which will close out the 2023 season.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR season comes to an end this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series will hold its Championship Race on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with four drivers competing for the title to close out the playoffs.

There will be a full field of drivers competing in the race, but Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and William Byron are the four drivers competing for the title. Larson is the favorite to win the title with +150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Byron and Blaney follow at +250 and Bell is +330. Larson doesn’t need to win the race to clinch the title, but he is +165 to win Sunday’s race. Blaney follows at +275, Byron is +320, and Bell is +450. After the four playoff drivers, Kevin Harvick follows at +1500.

This year marks the third straight season the Phoenix race has served as the season finale. Each of the past three seasons, the winner of the Phoenix race also won the title. Last year, it was Joey Logano. In 2021, it was Kyle Larson. In 2020, it was Chase Elliott.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Cup Series Championship Race.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race odds

Driver Odds to win Top 3 finish Top 5 finish
Kyle Larson +165 -280 -500
Ryan Blaney +275 -200 -280
William Byron +320 -175 -245
Christopher Bell +450 +130 -175
Kevin Harvick +1500 +400 +180
Tyler Reddick +2200 +600 +275
Denny Hamlin +2200 +600 +275
Joey Logano +2500 +700 +300
Martin Truex Jr. +2800 +750 +350
Chase Briscoe +5000 +1300 +600
Kyle Busch +5500 +1400 +650
Chase Elliott +5500 +1400 +650
Brad Keselowski +6000 +1500 +700
Ross Chastain +7000 +1600 +800
Chris Buescher +7000 +1600 +800
Ty Gibbs +9000 +2000 +1000
Bubba Wallace +9000 +2000 +1000
Aric Almirola +13000 +3000 +1600
Ryan Preece +25000 +4000 +2000
Erik Jones +25000 +4000 +2000
Daniel Suarez +25000 +4000 +2000
Alex Bowman +25000 +4000 +2000
Carson Hocevar +40000 +8000 +4000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000
Austin Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000
Austin Cindric +50000 +10000 +5000
A.J. Allmendinger +50000 +10000 +5000
Ty Dillon +100000 +20000 +10000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +20000 +10000
Ryan Newman +100000 +20000 +10000
Michael McDowell +100000 +20000 +10000
Justin Haley +100000 +20000 +10000
JJ Yeley +100000 +20000 +10000
Harrison Burton +100000 +20000 +10000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +20000 +10000
BJ McLeod +100000 +20000 +10000

