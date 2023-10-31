Top 28 kicker fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 9

Week 8 is in the review mirror, but let’s take a longer look at which kickers led in fantasy football as one is wont to do. Cameron Dicker “The Kicker” and Brandon McManus led the way with 16 fantasy points each.

On the season, the Colts, Commanders and Broncos have allowed over 9 fantasy points per game to kickers, while the Titans lead the way in futility by giving up more than 10 fantasy points per game. But, the Jets and Titans both have allowed a league high 21 field goal attempts, but the Jets have been getting lucky with the other team missing kicks. Sorry to call you out Graham Gano.

Starters on bye

Wil Lutz, Riley Patterson, Jake Moody, Brandon McManus

Streaming options for Week 9

Cameron Dicker had his best fantasy game of the season against the Bears on Sunday night and now faces a Jets defense that has allowed the most field goal attempts in the league.

Chris Boswell has been hurt by the awful Steelers offense, but he gets a good matchup with the Titans on Thursday night and Mike Tomlin is not afraid to kick field goals.

Week 9 fantasy football Kicker rankings