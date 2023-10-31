Top 28 D/ST fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 9

Week 8 is in the books and it’s time to see which offenses and their quarterbacks fared the worst against D/STs. First up, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs! You don’t see that very often, but the Broncos put up the most D/ST points of the week against the Chiefs. After that, Matthew Stafford, Zach Wilson, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Jordan Love, Tyrod Taylor/Tommy DeVito, and Tyson Bagent all helped their opponents get double-digit D/ST points.

With all the injuries to quarterbacks, we should have some interesting streaming options as backups are called into duty this week. There’s a real chance we see Will Levis, Jaren Hall, Taylor Heinicke, Clayton Tune, Brett Rypien, Tyson Bagent, Gardner Minshew, and Zach Wilson all start. Add in starters who aren’t exactly Dan Marino replicas and

Teams on bye

Broncos, Lions, 49ers, Jaguars

Streaming options for Week 9

The Atlanta Falcons will get to face a Vikings team without Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, which is the best way to face the Vikings if you’re an NFL defense.

The New England Patriots will face Sam Howell coming off a huge game. If he has another game like he did in Week 8, the Patriots are in trouble, but Howell is still on track to be sacked a record number of times. I expect the Commanders will have trouble getting up for this game after their bout with the Eagles.

Week 9 fantasy football D/ST rankings