Top 28 QB fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 9

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. Your Week 8 No. 1 fantasy football quarterback is Sam Howell, just as we all expected. Howell put up 397 yards and four touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles. Other than Howell, the biggest news comes down to injuries, as multiple quarterbacks went down in Week 8.

Starters on bye

Russell Wilson, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence

Injury news to monitor

Kirk Cousins’ season is over after tearing his Achilles. His backup is rookie Jalen Hall, but we could see Nick Mullens come off I.R. and the team is likely looking to add another quarterback.

Kenny Pickett injured his ribs and was forced from Week 8 against the Jaguars, but he does have a chance to play against the Titans this week on Thursday Night Football.

Matthew Stafford has a thumb injury that could keep him out this week against the Packers, but nothing is set in stone yet. Brett Rypien is his backup, but they are going to add another quarterback as well.

Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact and could be back this week against the Raiders. And he is needed, as Tyrod Taylor was forced from last week’s game with an injury of his own.

Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will get the start for the Cardinals against the Browns this week, as Josh Dobbs has been benched. Initial reports favor Tune getting the nod, but we’ll see how things go.

Justin Fields will miss his third game with a thumb injury, which will give Tyson Bagent his third start. This week he’ll take on the Saints on the road.

Ryan Tannehill will miss his second start due to a ankle sprain, which will give Will Levis his second start, this time on TNF against the Steelers.

Week 9 fantasy football QB rankings