Top 180 flex fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 9

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. Is it really Week 9? Is that a typo? Things are moving right along and we have no undefeated teams and no winless teams. The wildcard race is going to be hectic.

As for fantasy, CeeDee Lamb led the way with 41 PPR points as he totaled 170 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 12 of-14 targets. His frustration paid off after he saw just five targets in a blowout loss to the 49ers, as he’s caught 19 passes, totaled 287 yards and scored two touchdowns in the two games since.

Teams on bye

Broncos, Lions, 49ers, Jaguars

Injury news to monitor

Darren Waller was forced from their Week 8 game with a hamstring injury. Waller has been plagued by his hamstring, so a quick return might not be likely.

Josh Palmer is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of much of the Sunday night game against the Bears.

Jerome Ford played in Week 8, but didn’t see much work due to his ankle injury coming into the game. He should have more touches this week against the Cardinals.

Drake London suffered a groin injury that forced him from the game in Week 8. We’ll await practice reports to see where he is heading into the Vikings’ game.

Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL in Week 8 and is done for the season. Demario Douglas looks like the best chance for a wide receiver to fill his void as the Patriots’ top target.

Curtis Samuel has a foot injury, but we don’t have a good take on the injury as of yet.

Week 9 fantasy football flex rankings