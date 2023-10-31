NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, October 31

With three games on the NBA slate tonight, trying to find the right NBA DFS play can be quite an endeavor. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup during tonight’s small slate.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic, $4,900

Suggs sneaks in right under the $5k threshold and should provide good value. He’s a starting point guard for the Magic and is coming off a game where he dropped 15 points in 26 minutes. The Suns will be shorthanded tonight, which should lead to Suggs getting plenty of solid chances for Orlando.

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,500

Okoro’s been a solid all-around player for the Cavs so far this season, and is coming off a game where he tallied 23.8 DKFP. With Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland out again tonight, Okoro should get the same volume he’s gotten to the open the season. I’m expecting him to capitalize again.

Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,300

Hyland has scored at least 17.5 DKFP in all three games he’s played in this season, and should be set for a big game tonight since the Clippers trade for James Harden decimated their bench depth. Hyland’s never seen a shot he doesn’t like, so he should get plenty of volume tonight against a Magic team playing on the second night of a back-to-back set.