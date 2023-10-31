Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

The NBA will see a three-game slate on Halloween night, starting with the Knicks vs. Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET. They’ll be followed by the Spurs vs. Suns at 10 p.m., and the Magic vs. Clippers tipping off shortly after at 10:30 p.m. ET. Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at some of our favorite player prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Durant over 5.5 assists vs. Spurs (+110)

Durant is coming off a game that saw him notch seven assists in the Suns’ win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Bradley Beal has been ruled out, and Devin Booker will likely be sidelined for tonight’s game against the Spurs as well, meaning Frank Vogel’s squad will be heavily relying on Durant on the offensive side at Footprint Center. The inexperienced Spurs team is still figuring out their game with Victor Wembanyama at center, and they’re coming off a 40-point loss to the Clippers on Sunday. Take Durant to log at least six assists at plus-odds at home tonight.

Donovan Mitchell over 30.5 points vs. Knicks (-115)

Mitchell has only played two of the Cavs’ three games this season, but his most recent effort saw him put up 43 points in their 108-105 loss to the Thunder last Friday. He was sidelined with hamstring tightness in Saturday’s loss to the Pacers and is listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s game against the Knicks. However, if he’s able to play, he’ll be carrying the offensive load once again as Cleveland will be without Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle). Keep an eye on his injury status but if Mitchell dresses against New York, he shouldn’t have any trouble hitting the over on this prop.

Mitchell Robinson over 6.5 points vs. Cavaliers (+105)

Robinson has averaged 5.7 points per game through his first three outings of the season, but his last two games saw him score seven and eight points against the Hawks and Pelicans, respectively. Tonight the Knicks will be going up against a hampered Cavs team who will be missing a few key players, including All-Star center Jarrett Allen. I’d expect Robinson to hit over this prop, and taking it at plus-odds is just the cherry on top.