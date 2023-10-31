Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Suns on Tuesday, October 31

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) will take on the Phoenix Suns (2-1) at Footprint Center on Halloween night. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET with a broadcast available to watch on TNT. You can also catch all the action via livestream on NBA League Pass or Max with a paid subscription.

The Suns will be missing Damion Lee (knee) and Bradley Beal (back), who have already been ruled out for this game. Devin Booker (foot) is listed as doubtful ahead of tonight’s tip while San Antonio doesn’t have any injuries to note.

The Suns come in as 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -298 on the moneyline while the Spurs are set at +240. The total for this game is 225.

Spurs vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -7.5

The Spurs, made up largely of inexperienced players, are still getting their feet wet with Victor Wembanyama taking over at center. The 19-year-old phenom has averaged 15.7 points per game through his first three outings, topping out at 21 points in an overtime win against Houston last weekend. It was also his first double-double as he added 12 rebounds, bringing his season average to 7.3 rebounds per game.

While the Suns won’t be able to put a fully healthy lineup on the floor tonight, the team is still talented enough to get the job done over the Spurs. Phoenix is a title contender this year, and it should prove that against a Spurs side who were just blown out by the Clippers on Sunday by 40 points. Take the home side to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 225

The Suns are 1-2 ATS this season while the Spurs are 2-1, but Phoenix just logged its first cover with a 126-104 win over the Jazz on Saturday night. The Spurs covered in their first two games, but were completely shut down by the Clippers on Sunday as they missed the total by 23 points. However, the Suns should still put in a fantastic showing on offense and be able to help push this game over the total.