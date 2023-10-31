Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday, October 31

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks faced off in a five-game series in the first round of the 2023 Eastern Conference playoffs, with the Knicks picking up a gentleman’s sweep over Cleveland. Now the two teams will get a prime-time rematch on Halloween night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Cavs will be without Darius Garland (strained left hamstring), Jarrett Allen (left ankle bone bruise) and Ty Jerome (sprained right ankle). All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable with hamstring soreness.

The Knicks are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 213.5. New York is -162 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is +136.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs +3

Both of these teams are 1-2 and haven’t found their stride in October, but I like the shorthanded Cavs chances to cover as road underdogs. The Cavs enter the matchup with the better offense (they’re averaging 110.7 points per game to New York’s 105.7) and will have the best player on the floor as long as Mitchell suits up. Caris LeVert and Issac Okoro have both picked up the slack in Garland’s absence, and I’m expecting that to continue tonight.

Over/Under: Under 213.5

I don’t see a ton of offense in this matchup. New York’s bench is pretty thin when it comes to scoring options, and Cleveland’s mentality is built around hounding teams on defense. This should be a game that finishes in the 190 range.