QBs to stream in fantasy football for Week 9

After having a full slate of games in Week 8, the Lions, Jaguars, Broncos and 49ers are all on a bye this week. While it’s only four teams, each of those offenses have quarterbacks that have been borderline fantasy QB1s this season. That, coupled with injuries across the league, means that this is a big week when it comes to streaming quarterback options. Here are some streaming options to consider.

Fantasy football QB streamers for Week 9

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers vs. Texans

Rostership: ESPN 28%, Yahoo 30%

Mayfield is coming off a two-score game against the Bills, and now gets a solid matchup against a Texans team that lost to the Panthers their last time out. Mayfield has passed for 1,600 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season along with adding 118 yards on the ground. While he’s dealing with a lingering knee issue, he should play on Saturday and is a good option to consider if you’re down your starting quarterback.

Will Levis, Titans vs. Steelers

Rostership: ESPN 1%, Yahoo 5%

Levis broke onto the scene with 238 yards passing and four touchdowns (becoming the third quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in his first career game) last week in his first start and is line to make his second straight start this week against the Steelers on Thursday night. I’m less high on Levis if the Titans end up trading DeAndre Hopkins, but I still think he’s worth a start, as he has the arm and athleticism to make an impact.

Derek Carr, Saints vs. Bears

Rostership: ESPN 37%, Yahoo 21%

Carr threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns last week against Colts en route to the Saints scoring a season-high 38 points. The Bears have allowed an average of 18.9 fantasy points per game this season, and are coming off a week where Justin Herbert completed more than 77% of his passes on Sunday night. I like Carr’s chances to have a strong week against the Bears.