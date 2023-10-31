TEs to stream in fantasy football for Week 9

With four teams on bye this week, there will be plenty of fantasy managers looking for a new option at tight end. Here’s a look at some streaming options to consider this week.

Fantasy football TE streamers for Week 9

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Bears

Rostership: ESPN 35%, Yahoo 15%

What can’t Hill do? Last week the Mormon Missile rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns along with adding a 14-yard reception and a 44-yard pass. Hill’s become a dangerous red zone weapon, is dual-eligible as both a quarterback and tight end, and is one of the most unique players in all of football. Hill deserves to be in your starting lineup this week.

Donald Parham Jr., Chargers vs. Jets

Rostership: ESPN 2%, Yahoo 3%

Parham found the end zone last week and should be in line for a bigger role again this week if Gerald Everett once again isn’t able to go. Parham had a season-high in targets last week but got multiple targets in every game but one this season, so there’s a role for him in this offense even if Everett plays, but his value will get a huge bump if he’s TE1.

Luke Musgrave, Packers vs. Rams

Rostership: ESPN 21%, Yahoo 21%

There’s no doubt that Musgrave is talented, but he’s had some quiet weeks this season due to the struggles of the Packers offense. The Rams have given up the high yards per reception to tight ends this season, so I’m expecting the Packers to game plan around Musgrave this week; it’s just a matter of Jordan Love being able to execute his part.