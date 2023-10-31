D/ST to stream in fantasy football for Week 9

Defense is one of the most streamed positions in fantasy football. Here are three defense units to back this week.

Fantasy football D/ST streamers for Week 9

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Rostership: ESPN 21%

The Giants' offense may be putrid, but their defense is legit. They recorded four sacks and two fumble recoveries last week against the Jets and will be going against a Raiders offense that’s stuck in neutral and can’t seem to find any rhythm. The Giants' front seven should make life hard on the Raiders' offensive line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans

Rostership: ESPN 26.3%

Another play where I’m backing a defense to have a bounce-back play. The Buccaneers only had two sacks last week en route to one fantasy point. But they’ve proven that they have talent, as evidenced by recording an interception in each of their first four games prior to the bye. I like them to make life tough for Texans rookie CJ Stroud.