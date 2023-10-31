Best landing spots for Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Tennesse Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the buzziest names around the Trade Deadline -- and for good reason, as the five-time Pro Bowler has recorded 504 yards through the air in seven games this year, and is coming off a three-touchdown game against the Falcons. While there have been reports that have said that Hopkins won’t get traded before today’s Trade Deadline, here’s a look at some teams that would be good fits if he does end up moving.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: DeAndre Hopkins landing spots

Baltimore Ravens

It’s time to get Lamar Jackson a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver. Zay Flowers (461 yards receiving) has gotten better as the season has gone on, but he projects as more of a WR2 this season. Outside him and Mark Andrews, Jackson’s next best targets are inconsistent wideouts Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. Hopkins would be an incredible weapon in this offense.

Buffalo Bills

Do the Bills have Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis? Yes. Is there still an avenue for Hopkins to make an impact in this offense? Yes. Hopkins wouldn’t be the main option with the Bills, which could be a benefit from the extra attention generated by Diggs and Davis. The Bills would likely have to outbid the rest of the NFL to grab a player who plays a position that they already have covered, but this move would fit their ‘all-in’ mentality.

Kansas City Chiefs

It’s Patrick Mahomes, what more needs to be said? The Chiefs are another team that doesn’t have a WR1 (Rashee Rice is on the doorstep), and would no doubt benefit from Hopkins’ presence. He wouldn’t need to be a deep threat, and could instead feast in the short and intermediate area like he’s done his whole career. He’s also become the best wide receiver that Patrick Mahomes has had in the post-Tyreek Hill era.