CJ Stroud continues to lead NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

The NFL season is nearly halfway over and that means it’s time to check in on several candidates for end-of-season awards.

In the offensive rookie of the year race, it seems like it’s already a two-horse race at the top. Let’s dive into the odds of who has the best chance to claim the award once the season wraps up.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CJ Stroud (-175)

The first-year quarterback out of Ohio State has become a star for the Houston Texans already just a few short weeks into his NFL career. The former Buckeye has helped push his team to a 3-4 record through seven games. That doesn’t sound like much, but Houston had three total wins all of last season and posted a combined seven wins between 2021 and 2022. So this is already a major turnaround for the franchise.

He’s posted impressive numbers, tossing for 1800 total yards while completing just over 60% of his passes. He’s also got nine passing scores on the year to pair with one score on the ground. But by far his most impressive stat is throwing just one interception so far on the season. He’s also lost two fumbles, but three total turnovers for a rookie QB in seven weeks is impressive.

Puka Nacua (+275)

The wideout for the Los Angeles Rams started the season on fire, posting 100+ receiving yards in three of his first four games. But he’s slowed down a bit recently, eclipsing the century mark just one time in his last four games. He’s not lighting up the scoreboard, with just two touchdowns this season and none since Week 5.

Week 8 OROY power rankings

1. CJ Stroud, QB. Houston Texans (-175)

2. Puka Nacua, WR. Los Angeles Rams (+275)

3. Jordan Addison, WR. Minnesota Vikings (+1200)

4. Bijan Robinson, RB. Atlanta Falcons (+1300)

5. De’Von Achane, RB. Miami Dolphins (+2500)