Odds to win 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship tees off on Thursday, November 2 from El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. This marks the first time the PGA TOUR will host an event at a Tiger Woods-designed course. The tournament will run through Sunday, November 5 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Russell Henley won the event last year, but will not be returning to the field in 2023. Ludvig Aberg, a member of this year’s winning European Ryder Cup team, enters as the favorite to win. He is installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cameron Young follows at +1100, with Sahith Theegala coming in at +1600. Stephen Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, and Lucas Glover are set at +2500 apiece.

Many golfers participating in the FedExCup fall events are on the hunt for a major spot or a PGA TOUR exemption come end of year, but those at the top of the odds board are safe and could even secure their TOUR status through the end of 2025 with a victory, as Theegala did with his win at the Fortinet Championship several weeks ago.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which tees off Thursday, November 2