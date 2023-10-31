Odds to win 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship tees off on Thursday, November 2 from El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. This marks the first time the PGA TOUR will host an event at a Tiger Woods-designed course. The tournament will run through Sunday, November 5 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.
Russell Henley won the event last year, but will not be returning to the field in 2023. Ludvig Aberg, a member of this year’s winning European Ryder Cup team, enters as the favorite to win. He is installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cameron Young follows at +1100, with Sahith Theegala coming in at +1600. Stephen Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, and Lucas Glover are set at +2500 apiece.
Many golfers participating in the FedExCup fall events are on the hunt for a major spot or a PGA TOUR exemption come end of year, but those at the top of the odds board are safe and could even secure their TOUR status through the end of 2025 with a victory, as Theegala did with his win at the Fortinet Championship several weeks ago.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which tees off Thursday, November 2
2023 World Wide Technology Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Ludvig Aberg
|+900
|+230
|+120
|Cameron Young
|+1100
|+280
|+140
|Sahith Theegala
|+1600
|+360
|+190
|Stephan Jaeger
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Beau Hossler
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Lucas Glover
|+3000
|+600
|+280
|Emiliano Grillo
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Thomas Detry
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|J.J. Spaun
|+3500
|+650
|+300
|Chris Kirk
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Akshay Bhatia
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Adam Svensson
|+3500
|+750
|+350
|Luke List
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Lucas Herbert
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Keith Mitchell
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Justin Suh
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Davis Thompson
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Cameron Champ
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Taylor Pendrith
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Matt Kuchar
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Mark Hubbard
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Andrew Putnam
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Doug Ghim
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Davis Riley
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|K.H. Lee
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Chris Gotterup
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Callum Tarren
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Ben Griffin
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Brandon Wu
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Nick Hardy
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Austin Eckroat
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Michael Kim
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Maverick McNealy
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Chesson Hadley
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Vince Whaley
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Sam Ryder
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Peter Kuest
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Chad Ramey
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Tyler Duncan
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Greyson Sigg
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Will Gordon
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|MJ Daffue
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Matti Schmid
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Kevin Yu
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Hayden Buckley
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Troy Merritt
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Robby Shelton
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Lanto Griffin
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Harry Hall
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|C.T. Pan
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Zecheng Dou
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Ryan Palmer
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|David Lipsky
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Carl Yuan
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Ben Martin
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Stewart Cink
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Chez Reavie
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Carson Young
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Austin Smotherman
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Zac Blair
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ryo Ishikawa
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ryan Moore
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Kelly Kraft
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Justin Lower
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Henrik Norlander
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ryan Gerard
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Peter Malnati
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Russell Knox
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Jimmy Walker
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Tano Goya
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Preston Summerhays
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kevin Roy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Isaiah Salinda
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Cameron Percy
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Brandt Snedeker
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Augusto Nunez
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Trevor Cone
|+35000
|+5500
|+2200
|Nico Echavarria
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Kensei Hirata
|+35000
|+5500
|+2200
|Harry Higgs
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Brent Grant
|+35000
|+5500
|+2200
|Cody Gribble
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Scott Harrington
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Ryan Armour
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Matthias Schwab
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Jason Dufner
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Ben Taylor
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Tyson Alexander
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Roberto Diaz
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Ryan Brehm
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Dylan Frittelli
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Chris Naegel
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Chase Johnson
|+80000
|+11000
|+4000
|Andrew Landry
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Peter Knade
|+100000
|+20000
|+7000
|Paul Haley II
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Michael Gligic
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Max McGreevy
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Jeffrey Kang
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Brian Gay
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Jim Herman
|+150000
|+25000
|+7000
|Sebastian Vazquez
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Nick Watney
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Michael Block
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Isidro Benitez
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Brian Stuard
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Hunter Epson
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000