Odds to win 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

The field is set for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Shriners Children’s Open - Round One Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship tees off on Thursday, November 2 from El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. This marks the first time the PGA TOUR will host an event at a Tiger Woods-designed course. The tournament will run through Sunday, November 5 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Russell Henley won the event last year, but will not be returning to the field in 2023. Ludvig Aberg, a member of this year’s winning European Ryder Cup team, enters as the favorite to win. He is installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cameron Young follows at +1100, with Sahith Theegala coming in at +1600. Stephen Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, and Lucas Glover are set at +2500 apiece.

Many golfers participating in the FedExCup fall events are on the hunt for a major spot or a PGA TOUR exemption come end of year, but those at the top of the odds board are safe and could even secure their TOUR status through the end of 2025 with a victory, as Theegala did with his win at the Fortinet Championship several weeks ago.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which tees off Thursday, November 2

2023 World Wide Technology Championship Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Ludvig Aberg +900 +230 +120
Cameron Young +1100 +280 +140
Sahith Theegala +1600 +360 +190
Stephan Jaeger +2500 +550 +260
Beau Hossler +2500 +550 +280
Lucas Glover +3000 +600 +280
Emiliano Grillo +3000 +650 +320
Thomas Detry +3500 +700 +330
J.J. Spaun +3500 +650 +300
Chris Kirk +3500 +750 +360
Akshay Bhatia +3500 +750 +360
Adam Svensson +3500 +750 +350
Luke List +4000 +850 +360
Lucas Herbert +4000 +850 +400
Keith Mitchell +4000 +800 +360
Justin Suh +4500 +900 +400
Davis Thompson +4500 +900 +400
Cameron Champ +4500 +900 +400
Taylor Pendrith +5000 +1000 +450
Matt Kuchar +5000 +1000 +450
Mark Hubbard +5000 +1000 +450
Andrew Putnam +5000 +900 +400
Doug Ghim +5500 +1100 +450
Davis Riley +5500 +1100 +500
Taylor Montgomery +6000 +1200 +550
K.H. Lee +6000 +1200 +550
Chris Gotterup +6000 +1100 +500
Callum Tarren +6000 +1200 +500
Ben Griffin +6000 +1100 +500
Brandon Wu +6500 +1200 +550
Nick Hardy +7000 +1200 +600
Austin Eckroat +7000 +1400 +600
Michael Kim +7500 +1400 +600
Maverick McNealy +7500 +1400 +650
Chesson Hadley +7500 +1400 +650
Vince Whaley +8000 +1400 +700
Sam Ryder +8000 +1400 +650
Peter Kuest +8000 +1600 +700
Erik Van Rooyen +8000 +1400 +650
Chad Ramey +8000 +1600 +700
Tyler Duncan +9000 +1600 +750
Nate Lashley +9000 +1600 +750
Greyson Sigg +9000 +1600 +700
Will Gordon +10000 +2000 +850
MJ Daffue +10000 +1800 +800
Matti Schmid +10000 +1800 +800
Mackenzie Hughes +10000 +1800 +800
Kevin Yu +10000 +2000 +850
Hayden Buckley +10000 +1800 +800
Troy Merritt +11000 +2000 +850
Robby Shelton +11000 +2000 +850
Lanto Griffin +11000 +2000 +900
Harry Hall +11000 +2000 +900
C.T. Pan +11000 +2000 +850
Zecheng Dou +13000 +2500 +1000
Ryan Palmer +13000 +2500 +1000
David Lipsky +13000 +2200 +1000
Carl Yuan +13000 +2500 +1100
Ben Martin +13000 +2200 +1000
Adam Long +13000 +2500 +1000
Stewart Cink +15000 +2800 +1100
Martin Laird +15000 +2800 +1100
Chez Reavie +15000 +2500 +1100
Carson Young +15000 +2500 +1100
Austin Smotherman +15000 +2800 +1200
Zac Blair +18000 +3500 +1200
Ryo Ishikawa +18000 +3000 +1200
Ryan Moore +18000 +3500 +1200
Patton Kizzire +18000 +3500 +1200
Kelly Kraft +18000 +3000 +1200
Justin Lower +18000 +3500 +1200
Henrik Norlander +18000 +3000 +1200
Ryan Gerard +20000 +3500 +1400
Peter Malnati +20000 +3500 +1400
Charley Hoffman +20000 +3500 +1400
Russell Knox +25000 +4000 +1600
Jimmy Walker +25000 +4000 +1400
James Hahn +25000 +4500 +1600
Doc Redman +25000 +3500 +1400
Tano Goya +30000 +5500 +2000
Scott Piercy +30000 +4500 +1800
Robert Streb +30000 +4500 +1600
Preston Summerhays +30000 +4500 +1800
Kramer Hickok +30000 +4500 +1800
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +2000
Kevin Roy +30000 +5000 +2000
Isaiah Salinda +30000 +4500 +1800
Harrison Endycott +30000 +5000 +1800
David Lingmerth +30000 +5000 +2000
Cameron Percy +30000 +5500 +2000
Brice Garnett +30000 +4500 +1800
Brandt Snedeker +30000 +5500 +2000
Augusto Nunez +30000 +5000 +1800
Trevor Cone +35000 +5500 +2200
Nico Echavarria +35000 +5500 +2000
Kensei Hirata +35000 +5500 +2200
Harry Higgs +35000 +6000 +2200
Brent Grant +35000 +5500 +2200
Cody Gribble +35000 +6000 +2200
Scott Harrington +40000 +6500 +2200
Ryan Armour +40000 +7500 +2500
Richy Werenski +40000 +7500 +2800
Matthias Schwab +40000 +7500 +2800
Jason Dufner +40000 +6000 +2200
Ben Taylor +40000 +7000 +2500
Austin Cook +40000 +7000 +2500
Tyson Alexander +50000 +8000 +3000
Trevor Werbylo +50000 +9000 +3000
Roberto Diaz +50000 +8000 +2800
Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +8000 +3000
Camilo Villegas +50000 +8000 +3000
Jonathan Byrd +50000 +8000 +2800
Ryan Brehm +60000 +9000 +3500
Dylan Frittelli +60000 +9000 +3500
Chris Naegel +60000 +10000 +3500
Chase Johnson +80000 +11000 +4000
Andrew Landry +80000 +13000 +4000
Peter Knade +100000 +20000 +7000
Paul Haley II +100000 +15000 +5000
Michael Gligic +100000 +15000 +5000
Max McGreevy +100000 +15000 +5500
Jeffrey Kang +100000 +18000 +5500
Brian Gay +100000 +15000 +5000
Jim Herman +150000 +25000 +7000
Sebastian Vazquez +200000 +30000 +9000
Nick Watney +250000 +40000 +13000
Michael Block +250000 +40000 +13000
Jose Cristobal Islas +250000 +40000 +15000
Isidro Benitez +250000 +35000 +11000
Brian Stuard +250000 +35000 +11000
Hunter Epson +250000 +35000 +11000

