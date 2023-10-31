Best tight ends to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

We will take a look at some of the best tight ends on the waiver wire in your fantasy leagues as we head into Week 9 in the NFL. The Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers will be on a bye week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: POS pickups for Week 9

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 38.7%

Thomas is one of the most underrated tight ends in fantasy football. He’s coming off a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles where he caught six passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Health has been the only scare in his career, but he’s missed just one game this year. If he is available in your league, I would pick him up as soon as possible.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Rostership: 24%

Tight ends for the Patriots are always streaky and hard to figure out who will make the big plays. However, Henry has been solid since signing with the Patriots. After two struggling weeks, Henry is seeing more touches. He started the season strong with two straight 10+ fantasy point weeks but has gone down since. As the Patriots offense continues to figure itself out, watch for Henry to take off.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 17.3%

Titans pass catchers' stock is flying u after this week. It was just one game, but the passing game looked solid with Will Levis starting at quarterback. Against the Atlanta Falcons, Okonkwo caught four passes for 23 yards. Those aren’t stellar numbers, but it’s encouraging to see him get six targets. It’s a bye week for the Titans, but he’s a good player to stash.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 14.7%

Hill is a cheat code at the tight end position in his big weeks. He is coming off one of those where he had nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts. Hill will be one of the most-added players in fantasy this week, so it would be smart to put in a claim for him. He faces the Chicago Bears in Week 9 and they’ve struggled against the tight end position a good amount this season.