Best wide receivers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

We will take a look at some of the best wide receivers on the waiver wire as we head into Week 9 in the NFL. The Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers will be on a bye week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 9

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 34.7%

Burks is about to take off statistically with Will Levis taking over as the starting quarterback. He had two targets and no receptions in Week 8, but the big plays will come. This is more of a pickup and stashes as the Titans are on a bye week in Week 9. I think the Titans will throw the ball a lot more with Levis starting and see if he can open up the field for this offense because they have lacked that in the past.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 31.4%

Johnston had his first breakout game with the Chargers on Sunday Night Football as he caught five passes for 50 yards. It seems that he is finally starting to get comfortable in this Chargers offense. He has big-play ability but has yet to catch a long pass from Justin Herbert. Seeing him get six targets on Sunday night was a good step in the right direction. Joshua Palmer is banged up this season and Keenan Allen will be what opposing teams go all out to stop. The Chargers will travel to take on the New York Jets in Week 9.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 22.8%

Reynolds has been a solid rotational option for the Lions offense. But he’s still been available in the majority of fantasy football leagues. He has 50+ receiving yards in five of seven games so far this season and has been one of Jared Goff’s favorite options to throw the ball to. As the season goes on and the playoffs get closer, expect Goff to rely on his favorite targets.

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 18.4%

Shaheed was incredible in Week 8 where he caught three passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. There is a risk with Shaheed as he doesn’t have the volume that the top fantasy wide receivers have. Shaheed is catching two to three passes per game, but the upside is his big play ability. He runs a lot of deep routes and that is where he gets a lot of his targets.