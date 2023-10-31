Best running backs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

There were no bye weeks in Week 8 in the NFL. In Week 9, the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers will be on bye week. Fantasy football is getting closer to the playoffs, so the waiver wire will be crucial for teams to use over the next few weeks. Below we will take a look at some quality wide receiving options worth adding off the waiver wire in your fantasy football league.

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 9

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 36.1%

I seems clear to me that Spears is the guy of the future for the Titans. it surprises me to still see his percentage this low in fantasy leagues. As the season has gone on, Spears has seen more and more field time. Through the last three games, Spears has scored 10+ PPR points twice. He scored a touchdown and has had a combined 10 targets through those games.

Devin Singletary, Houston Texans

Rostership: 33%

It was disappointing to see the Texans' lack of usage for Dameon Pierce in Week 8. However, it showed how they feel about Singletary who was on the field much more than he should be. Singletary got 10 carries for 30 yards and also added two receptions for 13 yards. I have to imagine that he will find himself in the end zone sometime in the next few weeks.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 28.2%

The Ravens have a diverse situation at the running back position. They have a great runner in Gus Edwards and Hill who is typically used in the passing game. Lamar Jackson has dumped it down to Hill a bunch this season. In Week 8, he had four receptions for 40 yards. In PPR leagues, Hill would be a strong option to pick up and he’s available in many leagues.

Royce Freeman, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 17.1%

This is not a long-term waiver wire addition, but Freeman is the hot hand right now. He had nine carries for 44 yards and a rushing touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. The touchdown gave him a strong fantasy score, but it might mean that he will continue to get goal-line carries for the Rams. Matthew Stafford is also hurt, so they might rely on the running game.