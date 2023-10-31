Best QBs to add in 2-QB fantasy football leagues via waiver wire in Week 9

For fantasy managers in 2-QB leagues, Week 8 was less than ideal with more than a handful of significant injuries. From a thumb injury to Matthew Stafford to a season-ending Achilles injury to Kirk Cousins, the quarterback landscape has shifted greatly. Thankfully, there remain more than a few suitable replacements on the waiver wire, so long as you know who to target.

Here are the best quarterback pickups in 2-QB leagues for Week 9.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 30.3% ESPN

Howell isn’t the most efficient quarterback in the league, but his sheer volume of throwing the ball makes him an enticing addition off the waiver wire this week. The second-year quarterback threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns last week, which puts him fifth in passing yards (2,146) and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (13).

Last week’s performance marks the third time in the past four contests that Howell finished as a top-eight fantasy quarterback, so he’s a clear QB2 option in 2-QB leagues, with even some QB1 upside based on the right matchup.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 21.3% ESPN

Carr may have a set ceiling that gives fantasy managers in standard leagues cause for concern, but he’s more than a capable option in 2-QB leagues. After throwing for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 8 win, Carr ranks firmly in the top 10 in both dropbacks and passing yards, so he fits the bill for fantasy managers in need of a quarterback who looks downfield.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 28% ESPN

Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on Mayfield’s game designation after he suffered a left knee contusion in Week 8. Reports indicate that he plans to play through it, and perhaps the added few days of rest will help him heal to the point where he can confidently start in Week 9.

Despite playing a stout Buffalo Bills defense last week, Mayfield totaled 21.38 fantasy points and is averaging 16 fantasy points per game this season, making him worthy of a QB2 spot in respective leagues.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 1% ESPN

Until Ryan Tannehill is back healthy and under center for Tennessee, fantasy managers in 2-QB leagues would be wise to pick up Levis off the waiver wire this week. Granted, it’s unlikely that he’ll replicate his debut 26.62 fantasy performance, but his 12.3-yard average depth of target bodes well for his chances to take shots down deep.

In 2-QB leagues where you can be in a bind, it’s a solid bet to take chances on rookies who are playing well at the current moment.