Best QBs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

From Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury to Kirk Cousins’ season-ending Achilles tear, no position was impacted more than quarterbacks in Week 8. For fantasy managers who are in a bind, there still remain more than a few viable replacement options off the waiver wire, so long as you place a waiver claim in time.

Here are the best quarterback pickups off the waiver wire for Week 9.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 9

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 31.8% ESPN

If Murray is available in your league and you need quarterback reinforcements, pounce on the opportunity. The latest reports indicate that it will likely be another week before he takes the field, but that shouldn’t sway you from picking him up off waivers starting this week. It’s keen to note that Murray averaged at least 18.6 fantasy points per game in all four of his seasons while finishing as a top-eight quarterback in deep passing yards in each year from 2019 to 2021.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 30.8% ESPN

The Commanders may have taken the loss, but Howell shined with an explosive 30.98 fantasy performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. After going 39/52 for 397 yards and four touchdowns, Howell ranks firmly atop the league with 369 dropbacks, alongside 2,146 passing yards (5th) and 13 passing touchdowns (t-6th).

Howell may not tear it up every week, but he’s by far worth adding to the fantasy roster and is a fringe fantasy QB1 at this point.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 21.3% ESPN

Carr is fresh off an 18.3 fantasy performance in Week 8, marking the fourth-straight week of him hitting double-digit scoring. While there’s a clear ceiling to be had when starting the Saints signal-caller, he has finished as a top-15 fantasy quarterback in each of his past four games.

Additionally, Carr ranks in the top 10 this season in both dropbacks and passing yards, so oddly enough if fantasy managers need someone who has opportunities to throw, Carr fits the bill.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 1% ESPN

Levis’ 12.3-yard average depth of target was the highest among quarterbacks in Week 8, and while that feels unsustainable going forward, it illustrates the rookie’s willingness to sling it deep. It feels unlikely that he can replicate his 26.62 fantasy performance from last week, but until Ryan Tannehill is back and healthy, the second-round pick has a clear advantage over second-year man Malik Willis, who attempted just two passes in Sunday’s win.