Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9 in 10-team leagues

Week 8 of the NFL season saw no shortage of untimely injuries and alongside the coming bye week that will see four teams out of action, fantasy managers may be forced to pivot when it comes to their lineups this week. Thankfully, there should be no shortage of ample replacements available on the waiver wire, especially after a few breakout performances in last week’s action.

Here are the best waiver wire pickups in 10-team leagues, where your available options may be a bit more vast.

Week 9 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 10-team leagues

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Rostership: 57.2% ESPN

The Seahawks rookie wideout posted his second-consecutive double-digit fantasy performance, finishing with 12.6 PPR fantasy points in a Week 8 win. While his opportunities were limited with D.K. Metcalf’s return, it was encouraging to see him find the end zone in back-to-back games, highlighting his growing rapport with Geno Smith. Though he was involved sporadically, fantasy managers should continue to remain patient with the Ohio State product.

Cam Akers, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 55.7% ESPN

The loss of Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury no doubt limits the fantasy potential of the Vikings offense, although the running back room may have some slight appeal, at least in the short term. Akers ran the ball nine times for just 19 yards, although he stayed fantasy-relevant by finding the end zone for his first score of the season. Akers and the running game could be the focus of the offense if rookie QB Jaren Hall is under center in Week 9.

Emari Demercado, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 39.2% ESPN

Demercado continues to play well as the Cardinals’ leadback after Jonathan Gannon shook up the depth chart, which propelled Demercado into the starting role last week. Demercado had 20 carries for 78 yards and caught his lone target, and if the latest reports end up coming to fruition, his upside could take a jump in the near term. With the potential return of Kyler Murray on the horizon, the Cardinals’ offense suddenly gets a much-welcomed boost when it comes to their fantasy ceiling.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 31.8% ESPN

Arizona opened up the 21-day practice window for Murray a little over a week ago, and now it appears likely that he’ll make his season debut in Week 10. Yes, fantasy managers will need to wait one more week for him to be likely active, but that only means the time is now to pick him up off the waiver wire. Even with his decline during the 2022 season, Murray averaged at least 18.6 fantasy points per game in all four of his seasons.