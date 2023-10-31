Best available fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

Week 8 of the NFL season saw no shortage of unfortunate injuries to quarterbacks, which surely had a lasting effect on more than a few fantasy football teams. With a stretch run toward the postseason in full swing, this week’s list of top waiver wire targets will no doubt be jam-packed with signal-callers who can serve as ample replacements for the season ahead.

Here are the best waiver wire pickups as the fantasy season flips the page to Week 9.

Week 9 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Rostership: 42.9% ESPN

Even though Miles Sanders was a full participant in practice, Hubbard held a firm grasp in commanding the Panthers’ backfield. He finished with just 7.4 PPR fantasy points thanks to a mere 1.9 yards per carry, but his 15 rushing attempts alone signal a solidified role in Carolina’s run game. If anything, he’s a must-add for fantasy purposes due to his playing time.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 31.8% ESPN

The Cardinals opened Murray’s 21-day practice window a little over a week ago, and he was a full participant in practice this past week. Arizona will start Joshua Dobbs for at least one more week, but reports have indicated that Murray will indeed play before the season ends. For fantasy managers in a bind due to the likes of Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury, Murray is a worthwhile pick-up to bank on for the future.

Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 30.3% ESPN

Washington came up short in a high-octane affair against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it coincided with a career day for Sam Howell. Howell completed 39 of his 52 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns, resulting in an explosive 30.98 fantasy performance in Week 8. The second-year quarterback remains the clear league leader in dropbacks (369) this season, so his sheer volume of opportunities throwing the ball makes him a worthwhile pick-up off the waiver wire.

Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 1% ESPN

Fantasy managers who are forced to pivot, either due to the bye week or untimely injuries, should capitalize on Levis’s upside, at least in the short term. The Titans’ rookie quarterback went 19/29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his first NFL start, resulting in an encouraging 26.62 fantasy performance.

There’s no certainty that he’ll remain the starter when Ryan Tannehill is back and healthy, which means the time is now for fantasy managers to capitalize, and potentially start the rookie in lineups for Week 9.