Odds to win 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

The 2023-24 NCAA women’s basketball season tips off on Monday, November 6, as the long journey to March begins. The first day of the season features some exciting matchups that have the potential to preview some tournament games — No. 10 Notre Dame faces No. 6 South Carolina, and No. 1 LSU will take on No. 20 Colorado.

LSU, the winners of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament, return several stars in Angel Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson. They also picked up Haley Van Lith in the transfer portal this offseason. The Lady Tigers sit as the favorite to win it all ahead of the season, installed at +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paige Bueckers returns to the court for UConn after missing all of last season with an ACL tear. UConn grabbed a No. 2 seed in last year’s tournament without their superstar, but lost in the Sweet Sixteen. And of course, Caitlin Clark will be back with the Iowa Hawkeyes after last year’s runner-up season. Clark and Iowa will be gunning for a title. UConn sits at +500, with Iowa following at +900.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook.