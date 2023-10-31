 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Reigning champion LSU sits atop the odds board ahead of the season.

By Grace McDermott
Crrossover at Kinnick Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The 2023-24 NCAA women’s basketball season tips off on Monday, November 6, as the long journey to March begins. The first day of the season features some exciting matchups that have the potential to preview some tournament games — No. 10 Notre Dame faces No. 6 South Carolina, and No. 1 LSU will take on No. 20 Colorado.

LSU, the winners of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament, return several stars in Angel Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson. They also picked up Haley Van Lith in the transfer portal this offseason. The Lady Tigers sit as the favorite to win it all ahead of the season, installed at +300 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paige Bueckers returns to the court for UConn after missing all of last season with an ACL tear. UConn grabbed a No. 2 seed in last year’s tournament without their superstar, but lost in the Sweet Sixteen. And of course, Caitlin Clark will be back with the Iowa Hawkeyes after last year’s runner-up season. Clark and Iowa will be gunning for a title. UConn sits at +500, with Iowa following at +900.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Odds

Team Odds
LSU +300
UConn +500
Iowa +900
Utah +950
South Carolina +1100
UCLA +1400
Indiana +1500
Ohio State +1800
Virginia Tech +2000
Tennessee +2200
Texas +2500
Notre Dame +2500
Maryland +2500
Stanford +3000
Ole Miss +4500
North Carolina +4500
Creighton +5000
Florida State +6000
Duke +6000
Baylor +6000
Oregon +6500
Colorado +6500
USC +7500
North Carolina State +7500
Miami FL +7500
Louisville +7500
Villanova +7500
Iowa State +8000
Nebraska +10000
Kansas State +10000
Kansas +10000
Washington State +10000
Mississippi State +13000
Michigan +13000
Texas A&M +15000
Oklahoma +15000
Illinois +15000
Arkansas +15000
Washington +15000
Gonzaga +20000
Arizona +20000
Alabama +20000
Georgia Bulldogs +25000
Purdue +30000
Oregon State +30000
Oklahoma State +30000
Colorado State +30000
Missouri +35000
Clemson +35000
Virginia +35000
Syracuse +40000
South Dakota State +40000
Middle Tennessee +40000
Michigan State +40000
Memphis +40000
UNLV +50000
Toledo +50000
Texas Tech +50000
Saint Johns +50000
Marquette +50000
Drake +50000
West Virginia +50000
South Florida +60000
FGCU +60000
Vanderbilt +100000
Penn State +100000
Kentucky +100000
Georgetown +100000
Florida +100000
DePaul +100000
California +100000
Boston College +100000
Auburn +100000
Wisconsin +100000
Wake Forest +100000

