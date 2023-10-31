College Football Playoff rankings projections for first selection show on October 31

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31. This marks the first of six rankings releases until the final rankings are released on December 3 and the College Football Playoff teams are selected.

This will be the last year that the NCAA will have a four-team playoff, so the stakes are extremely high with every win and loss going forward. Just eight teams (and five Power 5 teams) remain undefeated as we head into Week 10.

Here is our prediction for the top four and the first two out:

If this looks familiar to you, it’s because it’s exactly the same as this week’s AP Poll. The five undefeated teams sit at the top, and either Michigan or Ohio State are destined to end up with a loss as they face each other.

Georgia, the reigning champion, may fall below Michigan in the first rankings, but with the current controversy surrounding the Wolverines and their lack of any strength of schedule whatsoever, the committee should just keep them at No. 2. At least UGA has a Top 25 win on the road at Kentucky.

Florida State and Washington could also flip-flop between No. 4 and No. 5. But you can’t put Oregon ahead of Washington because of the head-to-head win in Seattle. If the Ducks are able to flip that loss in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and they would be the favorite if that game was played tomorrow, of course that changes

The top three teams on this list all reached the CFP last season along with TCU. But as of now, the two teams on the outside looking in are the Big 12-abandoning Oklahoma (don’t lose to Kansas y’all), and the Texas team they beat (who would be favored in a Jerry World rematch for the conference title). So while they’re not represented here, the Big 12 is hardly drawing dead when it comes to the Playoff.

