D-backs bats go quiet as battered Rangers hold on for World Series Game 3 win

The Texas Rangers took back control of the World Series with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 on Monday night, but it may have come at a pretty steep cost. Two days after giving up nine runs to the D-backs in a humbling loss, five Texas pitchers combined to keep Arizona’s bats at bay, while Corey Seager’s fifth homer of the postseason provided all the run support the Rangers would need in a 3-1 win.

Now, though, all eyes turn to two of the biggest names on Texas’ roster: Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia, each of whom were forced to leave early due to injury. Scherzer was pulled due to back tightness while warming up ahead of the bottom of the fourth, while Garcia — on an all-time heater this postseason — appeared to injure his oblique on a swing in the top of the eighth.

The win moved the Rangers to 9-0 on the road in October, a record they’ll try to keep intact in Game 4 on Tuesday night. What the prognosis looks like for Garcia and Scherzer, however, could shift the outlook of this series moving forward.

More to come on World Series Game 3.