Max Scherzer exits Game 3 start early with back injury

Between the shoulder injury that cost him the end of the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs and a recent blister flareup, just how much Max Scherzer would be able to give the Texas Rangers was an open question heading into his start in Game 3. The answer, as it turns out, was just three innings, as an apparent back injury forced Scherzer from the game as he was warming up for the bottom of the fourth.

Max Scherzer summoned the athletic trainer out to the mound, and now Bruce Bochy has taken the ball. Scherzer is done. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 31, 2023

Scherzer was in the midst of his best start of the postseason so far, holding the Arizona Diamondbacks to two hits and two walks over three shutout innings as Texas built an early 3-0 lead. But those innings weren’t without incident, as the righty took a comebacker from Alek Thomas off his pitching elbow/back in a wild play to end the bottom of the second.

Here are a couple of looks at that ball hitting Scherzer. Gets him lower right back.



Heck of a play from Josh Jung #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/UpzgKrZamy — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) October 31, 2023

It’s unclear whether that play had anything to do with Scherzer’s early exit, but the team later confirmed that he was in fact removed due to back tightness — an ailment that’s flared up on him multiple times this year, with both the Mets and Rangers.

Scherzer was visibly emotional as he departed, and it’s not hard to understand why: The future Hall of Famer doesn’t have anything left to prove in his big-league career, with multiple Cy Young Awards and a World Series ring already under his belt. But he’s a notoriously intense competitor, and for as much postseason baseball as he’s pitched over the years, he’s still without a capital-M Moment — most of his best starts in October have come in games/series that his team went on to lose. With his future beyond this season uncertain, this represented one of Scherzer’s last best chances to write his name into history, only to be short-circuited in frustrating fashion.

We check in with @Ken_Rosenthal, who has more on Max Scherzer's back injury ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FyPNLc51wY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

Righty Jon Gray replaced Scherzer and will attempt to bridge the gap to the Texas bullpen as the Rangers look to take a 2-1 lead in this series.