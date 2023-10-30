Report: Titans RB Derrick Henry unlikely to be traded before deadline on Tuesday

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was the subject of trade rumors ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, but it seems unlikely that he will be leaving Tennessee on Tuesday. On Monday, the deadline for Henry to restructure his contract passed. Henry will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

Any longshot chance of a potential Derrick Henry deal diminished even further at 4 pm ET today, when the deadline passed for him to restructure his contract ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Henry has $5.5M left on his deal. “I don’t think it’s going to happen,” a source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2023

Henry has been with the Titans since he was drafted in 2016, but could be heading elsewhere come 2024. The Titans recently had a very interesting twist in their season in rookie quarterback Will Levis’ first start. Levis threw four touchdowns — twice as many as starter Ryan Tannehill has thrown all season — and could be in contention to earn the starting job.

Henry, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL rushing yards leader, is averaging 4.4 yards per carry over 120 carries and 9.2 yards per reception over 15 receptions so far this season. With Henry sticking around, Tyjae Spears won’t have an increased role, though he’s been involved enough in the offense to hold fantasy football value. Henry has been underwhelming but the lack of trade distractions could revitalize the back going into a contract year.