What Reignmakers Football Players Need to Know about Primetime Booster Packs

For three select contests across November, Reignmakers Football is providing players with booster packs to help enhance their lineups.

Primetime Booster Packs will be dropping throughout November. There will be three drops, and each drop will apply to a specific prime-time game:

The drop on November 1, 2023 will be for Week 9’s Sunday night matchup between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

will be for between Buffalo and Cincinnati. The drop on November 15, 2023 will be for Week 11’s Monday night matchup between Philadelphia and Kansas City.

will be for between Philadelphia and Kansas City. The drop on November 24, 2023 will be for Week 12’s Sunday night matchup between Baltimore and Los Angeles (AFC).

Drop Timing

Preferred access for the November 1, 2023 drop will begin at 12 p.m. ET and end at 5 p.m. ET.

Public access for that same drop on November 1, 2023 will then begin at 6 p.m. ET and end on November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m..

Pack Details

Each Primetime Booster Pack will cost $14.99 apiece.

There will be four (4) cards per pack.

CORE and RARE are the only tiers that will be featured in Primetime Booster Packs.

Primetime Booster cards will carry a 1X Franchise Score multiplier.

