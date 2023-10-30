Report: Giants finalizing trade to send DT Leonard Williams to Seahawks

The New York Giants are finalizing a trade to send Pro Bowl DT Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, per multiple reports. The Giants will acquire a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in return for Williams, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Giants fell to the New York Jets in overtime 13-10 in Week 8 to drop to 2-6 on the season. The Seahawks picked up a big win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 5-2 and are in the middle of the NFC playoff picture. Let’s break down the trade impact for each team.

Leonard Williams trade impact

Giants

This is a good deal for New York considering the team doesn’t appear to be contending any time soon. QB Daniel Jones may return in Week 9 but at 2-6, the playoffs seem too far out of reach at this point in a competitive NFC. So the Giants are beginning to sell off assets to recoup draft picks to retool a bit. We could see RB Saquon Barkley be the next domino to fall for New York. Williams was in the final year of his deal worth $32.2 million. Reports are saying his contract may need to be adjusted to fit into Seattle’s cap situation.

Seahawks

Seattle makes a move to get better on the defensive line and make a push for first place in the NFC West. The Seahawks also have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC if the Eagles falter at all. Seattle is 5-2 and tied for second in the conference with the Detroit Lions, whom they have a tiebreaker over. Defense has been the main issue with the offense performing well in the second year under QB Geno Smith. This may not be the last move the Seahawks make before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Williams has just 1.5 sacks this season but the 2015 first-rounder has a total of 22 sacks in his tenure with the Giants. Seattle already had one of the better run defenses in the NFL. Williams should help in that department and also give the Seahawks another pass-rusher to pair with DT Jarran Reed.