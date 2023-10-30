Fantasy football impact of RB Leonard Fournette signing with Bills

It took a while but Uncle Lenny finally has a home for the 2023 NFL season. The Buffalo Bills are reportedly bringing in veteran RB Leonard Fournette for the rest of the season, adding some depth to backfield. Fournette joins RBs James Cook and Latavius Murray on the depth chart. Those two had been splitting work with RB Damien Harris on injured reserve. The move for Fournette could mean Harris may not be back this season. It also means the Bills clearly aren’t happy with the production from Cook and Murray. We’re going to go over the fantasy football impact of the Fournette signing.

Fantasy football impact of Leonard Fournette to Bills

James Cook/Latavius Murray

This isn’t a great sign for Cook/Murray managers. We’ll start with Cook, who is the RB16 in PPR formats going into Week 9. He leads Bills’ RBs in snaps with 302 on the season. Cook reached a season-high snap share of 67% this past week vs. the Bucs on TNF. He has 486 rushing yards for 4.8 yards per carry this season. Cook hasn’t been as active in the passing game with just 22 targets for 18 catches and 192 yards on the season. That is likely the area where the Bills needed some help. Insert Lenny.

Murray might have his role diminish significantly. He was more being used as a change-of-pace back to Cook. Murray never really had much upside as a receiver. After getting at least 30 snaps in back-to-back games, Murray only had 23 this past week. It may not happen immediately, but we should expect Fournette to take over Murray’s snaps and be the primary third-down back.