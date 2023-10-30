How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for October 30 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Tonight is the go-home show to Crown Jewel, with the pay-per-view taking place in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. Most of the card has already been laid out for the show, so we’ll see how they wrap up the build tonight. It will also be interesting to see if they get a head start on the build towards Survivor Series tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre this Saturday at Crown Jewel and will try to build some momentum when facing JD McDonagh tonight. McIntyre and Rollins have verbally clashed wit each other over the past few weeks and interestingly enough, both have been approached by Rhea Ripley to form an alliance with the Judgement Day. While McIntyre’s allegiances are still a mystery, Rollins turned her down last week, prompting the group to send McDonagh after the champ to prove his worth. We’ll see how this match plays out tonight.

And furthering Judgement Day business, it is now official that Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest at Crown Jewel this Saturday. Last Monday, Rhodes came out to confront the group after losing the tag team titles with Jey Uso the week prior. They promptly attacked the “American Nightmare” and Priest dealt a huge blow by smashing his legs into the ringsteps. Following Priest’s victory over Jey later that night in the main event, a limping Rhodes came back out and chased them off with a chair. We’ll see what the status of Rhodes is ahead of Saturday’s bout in Saudi Arabia.

And if you haven’t already gotten enough Judgement Day, North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will go one-on-one with Ricochet in a non-title match. Last week, Logan Paul returned to Raw to talk about his US title match against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and Dom joined him to insult his father. Remembering his feud with Ricochet from over the summer, Paul then invited ring announcer/fiance’ of Ricochet Samantha Irvin in the ring to announce him as the new US champion, prompting Ricochet to come out and attack both Paul and Dom. We’ll see who comes out on top here.

Also on the show, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will reform their legendary tag team “DIY” from NXT when facing Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. We’ll also get Chelsea Green taking on Natalya.