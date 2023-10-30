Should Cardinals trade TE Zach Ertz before 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

The Arizona Cardinals enter the trade deadline on Tuesday on a five-game losing streak. There is some reason for optimism with QB Kyler Murray close to returning from injury. He was activated off IR and practiced most of last week. While Murray is back, that doesn’t change the fact Arizona is 1-7 and trending toward being at the bottom of the NFL standings in 2023. Cardinals TE Zach Ertz is on injured reserve at the moment with a strained quad. Ertz should be back at some point later in the season and could help a contender at tight end. We go over whether or not the Cardinals should trade Ertz before the deadline.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Should Cardinals trade TE Zach Ertz?

Duh. Arizona isn’t going anywhere and should try and trade as many players as humanly possible to recoup assets. That could include Murray as well. WR Marquise Brown should also be made available. Prior to Ertz’s injury, the veteran tight end had been having a decent season, at least in terms of fantasy football. He began 2023 with six catches in three of the first four games. Ertz has also had multiple games with double-digit targets. If Ertz can come back healthy, he’s a solid backup TE option, a player who can run good routes and be a red-zone target. Getting any type of pick back for Ertz would be a win.