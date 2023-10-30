Should the Broncos trade WR Jerry Jeudy before the trade deadline?

The Denver Broncos are coming off a surprise victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 8 on Sunday. That was perhaps a good or bad development depending on how you view the team and the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday. The Broncos looked like a team destined for the bottom of the standings and a firesale at the deadline. Now, that’s not as clear. At 3-5, the Broncos are still within striking range of the playoff picture, just 2.0 games back. But should Denver consider dealing WR Jerry Jeudy to either recoup assets or improve on defense for a postseason push? We take a look.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Should Broncos trade WR Jerry Jeudy?

At this point, this situation is difficult to figure out. Had the Broncos lost to the Chiefs as expected, the team would be 2-6 and sitting a bit further out of the playoff picture. Making the Wild Card in the AFC would have been difficult. But the Broncos didn’t bring in Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton to tank. So remaining competitive was likely always going to be the plan.

With that said, the team can still deal Jeudy and have good depth at receiver while improving in areas of need. The loss of Tim Patrick hurt this situation before the season. Courtland Sutton has been fine as the top wideout and the team could give rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. some more snaps and playing time in place of Jeudy. Jaleel McLaughlin has emerged as a decent play-maker in the backfield as well. The Broncos would be a bit thin at receiver if Jeudy were traded but could flip him into an improvement in the secondary or on the defensive line.

Looking at the situation, it makes sense for the Broncos to just hold onto Jeudy at this point. Maybe if Brandon Johnson and Patrick were healthy it would be a different story. If Sutton or Mims were to go down with injury, Denver would be scrambling for replacements in the practice squad or free agent pool. Defense will likely be the path to victory along with establishing the run, but you need some playmakers in the passing game. Having Sutton and Jeudy gives the Broncos two good options.

Denver should hold onto Jeudy at the deadline.