Cooper Flagg commits to Duke, No. 1 player in Class of 2024

On Monday morning the No. 1 high school player in the country in Cooper Flagg committed to play basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, spurning both UConn and Kansas for what is very likely to be his only season of college hoops.

Flagg was originally going to be a part of the Class of 2025, but after a tremendous summer on the grassroots circuit in Orlando and Atlanta, he decided to reclassify and move up his projected high school graduation by a year. He’ll be eligible to sign a letter of intent in next week, and will begin play in the Fall of 2024.

Flagg matriculates presently at Montverde Academy, the basketball factory outside Orlando that has had everyone from Ben Simmons to former Blue Devil R.J. Barrett.

The 6’9 forward from Newport, Maine is considered an elite rebounder and very willing passer, and has shown tremendous growth in his perimeter game. It makes the future even brighter for the Dukies, who are already the second choice to win the national championship this upcoming season at +1100 from DraftKings Sportsbook.