No. 1 2024 prospect Cooper Flagg commits to Duke

Monteverde Academy forward Cooper Flagg announced this morning that he has verbally committed to the Duke Blue Devils. Flagg is the No. 1 ranked prospect for the Class of 2024 and some are already projecting him as the top pick for the 2025 NBA Draft. He made his official visit to Durham last weekend for their annual “Countdown to Craziness” and has now made his pledge to Duke official.

BREAKING: Cooper Flagg officially commits to Duke… and is on the cover of SLAM 247. https://t.co/FsuijqYx29 pic.twitter.com/lUKLDvbQUB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2023

Cooper Flagg pledges allegiance to the Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/gGiLZmOfkE — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2023

At 6’8” forward from Newport, ME, Flagg put his name on the map when leading Nakomis Regional High School to the Class A state championship in 2022. Averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game, he became the first freshman to win Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year. He would transfer down to powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida following his freshman season and would represent Team USA in the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup that summer. Averaging 9.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 steals per game in the tournament, he became the youngest player to be named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Originally slated for the Class of 2025, he reclassified up to the Class of 2024 this past summer and became the No. 1 ranked prospect. He received offers from major programs like Kansas, Michigan, and UCLA, but ultimately whittled it down to Duke and UConn. His visit to Duke’s campus last weekend sealed his committment, landing second-year head coach Jon Scheyer his No. 1 recruit of his tenure.