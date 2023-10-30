Pick on the Total for Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 3

The World Series is tied 1-1 with the series now in Arizona as rookie Brandon Pfaadt looks to lead the Diamondbacks to a home win over veteran Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers.

Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-110, 9)

Scherzer has struggled in his two playoff starts with seven runs allowed in 6 2/3 innings with a 7.16 fielding independent to go with it and is backed up by a bullpen that has struggled all season.

The Rangers are 24th in the league in bullpen ERA between the regular and postseason while the Diamondbacks were 18th in this category during the regular season, but just a 3.04 ERA Iain the postseason, although regression might be on the horizon.

The fielding independent of the Diamondbacks bullpen is more than a full point higher than their ERA at 4.05 while the Rangers have a 3.90 ERA from their bullpen in the postseason with a 4.83 fielding independent.

As for Pfaadt, he is coming off of surrendering just two runs across 13 innings in his last three starts, but overall for the season between the regular season and playoffs has a 5.32 ERA, which goes up to a 5.50 ERA at home.

Pfaadt has to face a Rangers lineup that is third in the league in runs per game between the regular season and postseason in runs per game with over 5.4 runs per game with the third-most hone runs per game.

This postseason, the Rangers are averaging 6.5 runs per game away from home with over 1.6 home runs per game while Arizona enters having scored at least four runs in five of their last six games.

With Scherzer posting a 4.01 ERA with over 1.2 home runs and 3.1 walks per nine innings in 10 starts since coming to Texas but being backed up the the American League’s top scoring lineup, Game Three lines up to be like the first two games of this series, high scoring.

The Play: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Over 9