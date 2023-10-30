What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Game 3 on and when does it start

After a wild first two games of the 2023 World Series, the scene now shifts to the desert for Game 3, where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will both be looking to put themselves in the driver’s seat. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Rangers are hoping Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) can turn back the clock after a bumpy start to his postseason, while the D-backs give the ball to breakout rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72).

This one is a straight pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams listed at -110. The run total is set at 9.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Monday, Oct. 30

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.