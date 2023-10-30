How to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in World Series Game 3 via live stream

After a wild first two games of the 2023 World Series, the scene now shifts to the desert for Game 3, where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will both be looking to put themselves in the driver’s seat. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Rangers are hoping Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) can turn back the clock after a bumpy start to his postseason, while the D-backs give the ball to breakout rookie Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72).

Were it not for two massive swings from Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia late in Game 1, Texas might be in a world of trouble right now. As it stands, things still aren’t great, with the D-backs snatching home-field advantage with a 9-1 win in Game 2 — and knocking around both Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery, the Rangers’ two hottest pitchers. Now Bruce Bochy’s club has some real work to do in Arizona over the next few days, and they’ll have to do it with a decidedly shakier pitching situation, with Max Scherzer still rounding into form after his shoulder strain and the combination of Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning not inspiring a ton of confidence after getting knocked around in the ALCS. Texas’ fearsome lineup has been largely held in check so far in this series, and now would be a very good time to bust out.

Arizona, meanwhile, couldn’t have imagined a much better start; sure, the come-from-ahead loss in Game 1 was a gut punch, but the D-backs have still managed to set the terms of engagement and looked like the better team for around 18 of the 20 innings these two teams have played so far. Now they’ll be back home for the next three, with the red-hot Pfaadt (two runs, 18 Ks over his last 14 innings between the NLDS and NLCS) on the mound, a fully-rested bullpen and an offense that seems to get more confidence by the day. The Rangers can put up a crooked number as quickly as any team, but so far Torey Lovullo has to be pleased with the way this series has unfolded.

This one is a straight pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams listed at -110. The run total is set at 9.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 live stream

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Brandon Pfaadt

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Rangers -110, Diamondbacks -110

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.