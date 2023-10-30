NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, October 30

We have a massive slate set for the NBA on Monday which means there are a ton of options for NBA DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks, $5,000

Johnson has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA so far. He’s playing a good amount of minutes for the Hawks and been productive in fantasy. He’s scored 25+ DFS points in all three games so far and 30+ in two games. Johnson is scoring 15 points per game while adding eight boards and a few blocks and steals every game. The Hawks need him to continue being the valuable piece that he’s been off the bench.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards, $4,600

Kispert looked stellar for the Wizards on Saturday night. He scored 28.8 DFS points and I think that could be what he is for the Wizards as the season goes on. When the Wizards drafted him, they expected him to be the knockdown shooter that showed up against the Memphis Grizzlies. Their team is not deep and needs guys like Kispert to have strong scoring showings.

Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons, $4,500

The Pistons are still a young squad and figuring things out. Burks has been solid for Detroit so far this season. He is the perfect piece that a younger squad wants with his experience and scoring ability. Burks has scored 25+ in two straight games for the Pistons and that has been crucial for their early success. Until Bojan Bogdanovic is back, Burks will be playing a big role for this offense.