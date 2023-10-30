Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

We’ve got a big day in the NBA with 11 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 48.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Grizzlies (-115)

Doncic has been a star for the Mavericks like many expected, and this is a somewhat favorable matchup with the Grizzlies struggling. The Dallas point guard topped this number on scoring alone in his last game, and has gone well over this mark in both contests to begin the 2023-24 season. Look for Doncic to continue his dominance Monday.

Zion Williamson over 6.5 rebounds vs. Warriors (-145)

The Pelicans have been cautious with Williamson’s minutes, but he should have enough against Golden State in a bit of an early test for New Orleans. The Warriors had plenty of issues on the road a year ago, and they’re not exactly the biggest team on the interior. Williamson went over this mark in his last game where he played just 28 minutes and with Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back set, this is a good spot for the Pelicans star to be a force on the glass.

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Jazz (-115)

Porter Jr. has hit at least two triples in each contest so far, finally going over the mark in his last game with four made shots from deep. It’s early in the season, but the Jazz rank 23rd in opponent threes made, and that’s a good sign for the Nuggets small forward. Look for Porter Jr. to go over this line Monday.