Pick against the spread, over/under for Magic vs. Lakers on Monday, October 30

The Orlando Magic (2-0) will hope to continue their hot start to the 2023-24 season when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) Monday evening. The Magic are coming off wins over lackluster competition, while the Lakers suffered an overtime defeat against the Kings Sunday night.

The Magic have no issues on the injury front. The Lakers are without Jarred Vanderbilt, while Cam Reddish is playing through a foot issue. LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back set after playing big minutes Sunday.

The Lakers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 218. Los Angeles is -125 on the moneyline while Orlando sits at +105.

Magic vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Magic +2

This is a nationally televised game, which means the Lakers would theoretically not be allowed to rest both James and Davis according to the new rules. That doesn’t prevent them from limiting their minutes. Meanwhile, the Magic have been off to a strong start this season and have the benefit of some extra rest. Franz Wagner has been on fire to begin the year, and he should continue to produce against LA. The Lakers have won the last six in this matchup but this Magic team is different. Take Orlando to cover as the current underdog, though LA’s first injury report could change these lines considerably.

Over/Under: Under 218

Four of the last six meetings between these teams have gone under this line. With the Lakers potentially sitting their top guys, the under feels like the right play tonight. Orlando has been stellar defensively as well, sitting at third in defensive rating this year. The Lakers sit in the middle of the league in that category. Even though this is a lower total, the under feels safer given the uncertainty surrounding LA’s stars.