Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies on Monday, October 30

The Dallas Mavericks (2-0) will travel to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) Monday. Tipoff from FedExForum is set for 8 p.m. ET. It’s been a strong start for the Mavericks, while the Grizzlies have been awful to begin the new season.

Dallas is healthy heading into tonight’s game. The Grizzlies are without quite a few key guys. Ja Morant is still out with suspension, Santi Aldama is out with an ankle injury, Luke Kennard is out with a concussion, Brandon Clarke is out with an Achilles injury and Steven Adams is done for the season with a knee injury.

The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total sits at 228.5. On the moneyline, the Mavericks are -142 while the Grizzlies are +120.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +2.5

Memphis was one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread at home last season. The Grizzlies were 25-18-1 against the spread, but they were favorites in a lot of those games. They were 4-0 as home underdogs last season. I know they are a much different team when Morant is on the court, but they covered in some games without him. The Mavericks are 2-0, but haven’t played exceptionally well. Both games were down to the wire and neither was against a strong opponent. The Grizzlies can’t afford to fall to 0-4. Expect their offense to find some success tonight and pull off the upset.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

This is a weird matchup as you have the Mavericks who have seen both their games go over and the Grizzlies where they’ve seen all three games go under. I am going to side with the under in this matchup because of how strong the Grizzlies defense is. Even without Morant, they’ve been fine on that end. They’re 15th in the league allowing 110 points per game, but bad offense has created some good opportunities for opposing teams. Look for Memphis to clamp down tonight at home and help the under hit.