Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Hawks on Monday, October 30

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) will travel to face off with the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) Monday. Tipoff from State Farm Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both of these teams have not been great to start the season. The Hawks have had some success in the playoffs the past few years, however the Timberwolves have lost in the first round in back-to-back seasons.

Jaden McDaniels is questionable with a calf injury for the Timberwolves. Jaylen Clark will be out a few months with an Achilles injury. For the Hawks, Wesley Matthews is still out with a calf injury. Atlanta could rest some players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Timberwolves are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total sits at 232.5. On the moneyline, the Timberwolves are -135 while the Hawks are +114.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -2

Anthony Edwards was bad in Minnesota’s last game. I am expect him to come out on fire tonight for the Timberwolves and carry them to a victory. I think this Timberwolves team relies heavily on Edwards and will be as good as he is. I don’t see anybody on this Hawks team that can limit him or Karl Anthony-Towns. I see the Timberwolves scoring 125+ points and winning this game.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

There was a combined 146 points in Atlanta’s lone home game this season. This is a team that must score a ton of points to win games, because the Hawks aren’t stopping anyone defensively. The Timberwolves haven’t exactly been defensive juggernauts either, which sets the scene for a high-scoring affair. Even with a higher total, the over is the play.