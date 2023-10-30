Sam LaPorta start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 8. After a tough 38-6 blowout loss in Week 7 to Baltimore, the Lions return home looking to get back on track. One of their more consistent pass-catchers on offense has been rookie Sam LaPorta. What is his fantasy outlook entering Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta finished last week with 6 catches for 52 yards. He’s been a capable target for Jared Goff reeling in 37 catches for 377 yards and 3 touchdowns so far this season. The Iowa product has been a top-5 fantasy TE and has replaced the void left over from the TJ Hockenson trade.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

START. Despite not scoring since Week 5, LaPorta is a near must-start each week. He’s been targeted 18 times over the last two games and now faces a middle-of-the-pack Raiders pass defense. LaPorta also sees over 70% of the Lions' offensive snaps every week, lean on him to have yet another productive outing. LaPorta is a TE 1 in any format.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

START. As a rookie, LaPorta has cemented himself as a second option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in the Lions passing attack. The Raiders give up a lot of big plays on the ground, expect LaPorta to get a few goal-line opportunities this week as well. LaPorta possesses great run-after-the-catch ability, logging 3 catches for over 30 yards this season. He’s a TE 1 for Week 8.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Sam LaPorta

Las Vegas has some holes in its defense and LaPorta is set up for a quality game. He should only be benched in favor of three other must-start TEs, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and TJ Hockenson.