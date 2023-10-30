Jahmyr Gibbs start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions look to bounce back following a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. While the game was out of reach, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs put together his most productive fantasy outing of the season. Lions starting RB David Montgomery was out due to rib injury, so Gibbs took advantage of additional touches. Let’s take a look at his fantasy outlook for Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs had 11 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with 9 catches for 58 yards against the Ravens. For fantasy owners, it was a welcome sight as the first-round pick out of Alabama posted a season-high 18.6 points.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

START. With Montgomery ruled out again, Gibbs leads the Lions' backfield against the Raiders 24th-ranked rush defense (allowing 129 yards per game). In Week 7 D’Onta Foreman shredded the Raiders for 120 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns. Gibbs saw 87% of the Lions' offensive snaps, he’s a must-start RB this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

START. Gibbs is a dynamic offensive player and given the Raiders' struggles to contain rushing plays, should be a clear RB1. With the ability to be a runner and pass-catcher, expect Gibbs to have plenty of touchdown opportunities in the red zone. Gibbs is poised for a top-5 fantasy finish this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs has a favorable matchup and should only be benched in favor of other must-start RB Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, and Alvin Kamara.