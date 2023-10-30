Michael Mayer start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders travel for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 8. The Raiders lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears in Week 7, as their offense continued to struggle. One bright spot has been the play of rookie TE Michael Mayer. How does he fare this week against the Lions?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Michael Mayer

Mayer had 2 catches for 13 yards last week, as the Bears resorted to playing backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell. It was underwhelming to say the least, as Mayer previously posted a season-high 5 catches for 75 yards in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

START. The lone soft spot of the Lions defense is opposing TEs, as Detroit allows the second-most fantasy points to that position. With Jimmy Garoppolo set to play, expect Mayer to get plenty of targets against the Lions' defense. Last week Detroit allowed Mark Andrews to grab 4 catches for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns. Mayer is a TE 2/FLEX play if needed.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

START. Garoppolo could be in check-down mode against a fierce Lions pass-rush which benefits Mayer’s fantasy outlook. He is getting more snaps than Austin Hooper and on average the Lions give up about 6 catches for 62 yards to TEs. The Raiders offense as whole needs work, but Mayer is bound to get more than enough targets for production.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Mayer

Mayer falls behind a couple of TEs including Logan Thomas of the Commanders. Sam Howell targeted him six times last week and he faces a below-average Eagles secondary.

Also keep an eye on either of the Chargers TE (Gerald Everett/Donald Parham), they can be capable options going up against the Chicago Bears. Everett has scored in back-to-back games and Parham is a red-zone favorite for Justin Herbert.