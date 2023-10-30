Best landing spots for Raiders WR Davante Adams at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The Raiders have started the season with a 3-4 record. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed several weeks with a back injury, and Las Vegas may be keeping one eye on the upcoming draft. They will probably play the role of both buyer and seller at the trade deadline, and Davante Adams is one of their biggest assets when looking at potential trades. Here are some landing spots for Adams should the Raiders choose to trade him.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Davante Adams landing spots

Packers

Adams was with Green Bay between 2014 and 2021. They failed to negotiate an extension with him and he refused to play on the franchise tag, but if they took over his deal with the Raiders, Adams could always return. Aaron Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay, but Adams would quickly become one of the top receivers on this Packers team as a veteran player among their very young roster.

Browns

Elijah Moore has not been what the Browns expected, and they are missing the depth they need in their receiving corps after spending millions on QB Deshaun Watson. Amari Cooper needs a second receiver at his level for the Browns’ passing offense to reach its full potential, and Adams could be that receiver if the Raiders are selling.

Lions

Detroit has been leaning hard into its passing game this season. They have a few solid receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and TE Sam LaPorta, but the receiving corps has been dealing with injury issues throughout the season. With their confidence in Jared Goff and their pass-friendly offense, a high-level veteran receiver could be a difference-maker for a Lions team with realistic playoff hopes.