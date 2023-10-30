Best landing spots for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching on October 31 and there are a number of teams who could be sellers. One of those teams is the Tennessee Titans, who have already dealt All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Names like running back Derrick Henry and newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have already popped up in trade rumors and another name to possibly keep an eye out for is quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

He was sidelined with an ankle injury during Sunday’s 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and Titans fans potentially got a glimpse into a future as rookie backup Will Levis threw four touchdown passes in his debut. Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked on Monday if they had fielded calls for Tannehill and he responded by saying that they’ll listen to any offer about a player that can help the team.

Below, we’ll go over a few potential landing spots for Tannehill should he be moved at the deadline.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Ryan Tannehill landing spots

New York Jets

New York has continued to fight in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles tear in Week 1 and is in the playoff hunt with a 4-3 record. The Jets have managed this despite the fact that Zach Wilson has continued to struggle as the team’s starting quarterback. He is completing just under 60% of his passes and has just five touchdowns with five interceptions through seven games this season. That doesn’t bode well for their playoff hopes and they could definitely use an upgrade with a veteran like Tannehill.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota just lost Kirk Cousins for the year due to an Achilles tear and it figures to be a team that will go full fire sale mode at the trade deadline. At 4-4, however, the Vikings would occupy the final Wild Card spot and sit just a few games behind the Detroit Lions for the division lead. What if they tried to somewhat salvage their season by acquiring a veteran QB like Tannehill at the deadline? Someone who would be right there waiting to push for the playoffs when Justin Jefferson returns from IR? Just a thought.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta starter Desmond Ridder exited Sunday’s game against Tennessee to be tested for a concussion and even though he was cleared to return, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith decided to roll with Taylor Heinicke the rest of the way. This has led some to question if Smith will commit to Ridder for the rest of the season and it comes at a time where the team is clinging on to the lead in the NFC South. If Smith doesn’t trust either Ridder or Heinicke, why not turn to Tannehill? The connection is already there with Smith serving as the Titans OC in 2019 and 2020, so he veteran QB would be walking into the same system.