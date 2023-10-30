Best landing spots for Giants RB Saquon Barkley at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The Giants have started the season with a 2-6 record and will likely be putting together a fire sale at the trade deadline. Their biggest asset is running back Saquon Barkley. If they decide to shop him around for some draft capital, which teams would be interested in acquiring the RB?

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Saquon Barkley landing spots

Bucs

The Buccaneers are starting Rachaad White as their featured back right now, but he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. He has surpassed the 50-yard rushing mark just twice this season, and has found the end zone only once. A strong running back could push the Bucs toward the top of a close NFC South.

Ravens

The Ravens lost JK Dobbins at the start of the season, and their playoff hopes are still very much alive. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have been solid, but Barkley would mark a major step up for Baltimore’s rushing game. With Lamar Jackson adding to the ground attack, the Ravens could lean into the hard-nosed offensive style.

Browns

The Browns lost Nick Chubb at the start of the season and have been splitting time between Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. However, Ford and Hunt have each had injury issues this season as well, and the Browns could use a Barkley-type figure around which to center their rushing attack. However, the Browns will need to decide whether they want to be buyers or sellers at this trade deadline sitting at 4-3 after a loss to the Seahawks in Week 8.