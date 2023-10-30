Best landing spots for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The Denver Broncos have started their season with a 3-5 record and could be looking to sell ahead of the NFL trade deadline on October 31. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy would be a potential trading option for the Broncos. He currently has the second-most receiving yards on the team and has a guaranteed contract through 2024.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Jerry Jeudy landing spots

Panthers

The Panthers have placed their bets on Bryce Young, and they now need to build an effective offense around their 2023 first-round pick. Jeudy is young and could be a good WR to invest in alongside Young, and the Panthers are in need of reliable bodies at the position. He would start alongside veteran Adam Thielen and DJ Chark.

Giants

If the Giants are buying — which is a big IF after their start to 2023 — Jeudy could be an option to step in at wide receiver. The Giants don’t have any standouts at the position this year — Darius Slayton is averaging 32.1 yards per game, and leads the WR room in receiving. yards. Jalin Hyatt is in development, but Jeudy would be an automatic starter for the team.

Texans

The Texans shouldn’t shy away from shopping around for receivers now that they feel confident in CJ Stroud. Their pick is paying off big-time, and they now need to begin to build the offense around Stroud. This starts with beefing up the receiver room, and a young but experienced receiver like Jeudy could bring explosiveness to this offense alongside Tank Dell and Nico Collins.